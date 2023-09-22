PCA heads into softball playoffs on a winning streak

Published 2:23 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy softball player Kinsley Luke went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in an 11-2 victory over Jackson Academy on Thursday.

Porter’s Chapel Academy is heading into the MAIS softball playoffs with a winning streak.

Marley Bufkin and Kinsley Luke both went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and the Lady Eagles beat Jackson Academy 11-2 on Thursday in their regular-season finale. It was PCA’s second win in a row.

Ali Blackmon was also 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Eagles (11-15), who scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to blow the game open.

Bufkin, Luke and Sophie Masterson each hit a two-run single during the fourth inning. Luke added another RBI single later in the inning as PCA batted around.

PCA (11-15) has won 11 of 17 games since losing its first nine to start the season. It earned the No. 4 seed from District 4-3A and qualified for the Class 3A South State tournament this weekend in Sterlington, Louisiana.

PCA will play District 3-3A champion Lamar Christian in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament Saturday at 10 a.m.

