Third-quarter fight, off-field incident at Vicksburg Homecoming; game called in third quarter Published 9:18 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

A fight on the field brought an early end to Friday’s homecoming game between Vicksburg High and Yazoo City, and another fight off-field caused a panic in the stands.

The fight on the field occurred at the end of a 45-yard interception return by Vicksburg’s Michael Johnson midway through the third quarter. After Johnson was tackled near the 10-yard line the incident quickly escalated to involve a number of players from both teams. Five players from Vicksburg and an unknown number from Yazoo City were ejected. A number of VHS players also left the bench area — the fight occurred on the Gators’ side of the field — which could subject them to further discipline.

With Vicksburg ahead 35-0, Yazoo City head coach Justin Washington requested the game be called with 5:07 left in the third quarter to avoid any further incidents.

Vicksburg head coach Christopher Lacey said he was disappointed in his players’ behavior. An ejection carries with it an automatic suspension for Vicksburg’s next game on Oct. 6 against Neshoba Central.

“We had an interception, we run it down, emotions were high, people were jumping around celebrating, all that type of stuff. I looked down and a fight breaks out. We shouldn’t act like that. We shouldn’t clear the sideline. Let the coaches deal with that,” Lacey said.

The fight between the teams was not the only one, however.

As crowds were leaving Memorial Stadium, panic ensued due to a reported fight near the entrance on the home side along Lee Street. Fans ran through the bleachers as they tried to escape a dangerous situation. It did not appear that the fight between the players and the one outside the stadium were connected.

According to police reports, a juvenile was arrested in connection with the entrance gate fight and marijuana was discovered on his person.

A second postgame fight was reported near the band hall.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said a fight was reported among fans, but other details were not immediately available.

The sudden and bizarre ending occurred just moments after Vicksburg High crowned its homecoming queen, Aiji Rader, during a halftime ceremony. A homecoming dance scheduled for after the game was canceled.

“It was a good night, homecoming, we were playing a good game … it’s just unacceptable. We’ve got to be better. It is unacceptable how all this unfolded,” Lacey said. “We haven’t had anything like that happen in five, six years. We’ve been doing a good job with the discipline. Even if somebody else sparks it, we’ve got to have enough composure to not do that. I’m just very disappointed in the whole situation. I don’t have any control over their team, but I’m very disappointed in my team.”