Vicksburg teen reported missing Published 9:25 am Friday, September 22, 2023

UPDATE: Briaunna Sanders has been located and is safe.

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Briaunna Sanders was last seen Wednesday in the city limits. She is described as a Black female who is 5”7’ and weighs approximately 201 pounds.

Sanders is thought to be wearing a black t-shirt that says, “Very Black, Very Proud,” black jogging pants and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call VPD at 601-636-2511.