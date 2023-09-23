FRAZIER: Don’t miss your chance to support Vicksburg Living Magazine Published 4:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

The latest issue of the Vicksburg Living Magazine is out, and if you haven’t seen it, the cover is absolutely adorable.

By my standards, the content is pretty impressive, too. As usual, our newsroom did a great job of writing some really solid stories that I think most of you will find interesting.

Yours truly did a piece on the late F.L. Cappaert’s BAC1-11 jet — the very one he rented to Elvis Presley. I can’t tell you how much fun I had interviewing the guy who piloted the aircraft. He lives in California now, but someday I sure hope I can meet him in person.

Other stories in the magazine include a behind-the-scenes look at Ben Shaw, one of the River City’s talented musicians, and for the house feature Daniel and Mary Margaret Edney gave us a peek inside their family’s Oxford condo. Aside from all the Ole Miss memorabilia, this bulldog fan thought it was beautiful.

There is also a cute piece on how a group of local teens get together for a neighborhood pumpkin carving party.

And of course, we had some tasty recipes, tips on fall decorating, suggested books to read and one of my favorites, the submitted photos.

Publishing a local magazine takes a lot of work and dedication and I just want everyone to know the staff at The Vicksburg Post goes above and beyond to produce a quality product and as the editor, I am so thankful for the talent that is displayed.

I am also thankful for all of you who subscribe.

I understand, however, that there are some people who don’t subscribe or don’t realize they can support the Vicksburg Living Magazine by subscribing. If you enjoy the magazine, I encourage all of you who don’t already subscribe to consider it. It is one of the ways we are able to publish the magazine. To subscribe, all you have to do is call the office at 601-636-4545 to get set up.

Another means of supporting the Vicksburg Living Magazine is through advertising. With the rising cost of everything, the trickle-down affects even the magazine, and I hope our local businesses want to showcase themselves as well as support such a positive asset to our community.

I would also hope anyone in the business of tourism, real estate or economic development would want to support the magazine. Vicksburg Living can serve as a great way to promote our city because we have great stories to tell, interesting people and a plethora of history.

The September/October issue of Vicksburg Living is out, and we are already planning for the November/December issue and the January/February issue, which is our wedding edition.

There are many ways we can give to our community and for now, one way I can help is to be part of producing a quality magazine that lets people know all Vicksburg has to offer.

Therefore, don’t be surprised if I come knocking on your door. I need your help to make this happen.

