Injuries bite St. Al in loss to Central Hinds Published 12:13 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

RAYMOND — St. Aloysius was hanging in against Central Hinds on Friday night, until its already thin roster thinned out even more.

Brady Clark threw three touchdown passes, including two to Tucker Grey, and ran for another score to lead Central Hinds to a 48-13 win over the Flashes.

St. Al was only down 14-7 in the second quarter, but lost five starters — from a roster of 22 — during the course of the game and quickly became even more outmanned than usual.

“When you look up and five of your starters are out, you’ve got problems,” St. Al coach Bubba Nettles said. “We were competing and next thing you know the injury bug popped up. After that it just steamrolled.”

Central Hinds took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on scoring runs of 7 yards by Casen Mackie and 4 yards by Nash Lauderdale.

St. Al (0-6, 0-3 MAIS District 2-4A) answered with a 26-yard touchdown run by Pierson Smith, but Central Hinds (4-2, 2-0) ripped off three touchdowns before halftime to take firm control.

Clark’s 2-yard TD run kicked off the barrage. He then threw passes of 33 and 21 yards to Grey, and added a 22-yarder to Raymond Vickers in the third quarter to make it 41-7.

Lane Davis had a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Cougars’ final touchdown.

St. Al’s Sadler Lambiotte took over at quarterback for banged-up starter Carson Smith and scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

“Sadler did a phenomenal job at quarterback of stepping up to the plate,” Nettles said. “He did a good job staying in there and completing passes, and he got himself a touchdown.”

St. Al lost its 15th game in a row. It will be back at home next week against Riverfield Academy.