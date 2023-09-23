Old Post Files: Sept. 23, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Ed Henry Jr. was critically ill. • Arthur J. Shelly and Martha Anderson were married. • Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Palermo returned from New York and Chicago.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Louis Sweet was placed in charge of Vicksburg National Military Park until a successor was named to follow Maj. J.B. Holt. • Ray Lum built a new mule barn at his corral. • Audrey Bobb accepted a position with the University of Tennessee.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mrs. John M. Hamilton was a patient at Mercy Hospital. • Aviation Cadet Francis S. Schaffer entered the U.S. Army Air Corps preflight school in Monroe, La. • Mrs. J.C. Child was elected president of the Bovina PTA. • A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack P. Canizaro.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Shirley Holland of Vicksburg was named editor of the Mississippi College for Women newspaper, The Spectator. • Services were held for Mrs. Clara Smith. • C.E. Womack, a former resident, died in Crystal Springs. • Mr. and Mrs. Frank Starr Williams were visiting New Orleans.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Calvin B. Pugh announced the birth of a daughter, Amy Susan. • Mr. and Mrs. James Tarver announced the birth of a daughter, Catherine Kay. • Sharon Palermo was selected president of the student council at St. Francis Xavier Academy.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Jim Westbrook was elected president of the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club. • Faye Rushing joined the staff of Bankers Trust Saving and Loan Association. • Charles Johnson of Vicksburg was on the Law Journal staff at the University of Mississippi.

40 Years Ago: 1983

William “Dub” McKay of Utica died while traveling to Boston. • Michael Allan Huskey celebrated his first birthday. • City property values increased by more than $2 million since 1981.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Vicksburg’s attempt to gain Surplus City USA for a gambling development was thrown out of court. • Annie Lee Collins died. • Walter Avery King and Andrew Patrick Tapp were both celebrating their second birthdays.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Ghost Tours began here in October. • St. Aloysius runner Scott Fife won the Warren Central cross-country meet. • Karman “Nicky” Nicole Kelly and Matthew Shane Garrard announced their engagement.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The Aeolian apartment complex was ready to begin leasing. • Vicksburg native William Fuller received France’s Legion of Honor Award. • Main Street sold bricks to offset budget shortfalls.