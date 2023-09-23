PCA eliminated at South State softball tournament Published 7:18 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy faced two L’s, and took two L’s, at the MAIS Class 3A South State softball tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Eagles’ season came to an end with two losses in the double-elimination tournament, 10-0 against Lamar Christian and 13-3 vs. Laurel Christian.

PCA had won 10 of its previous 17 games to overcome an 0-9 start, but never got going in the postseason.

Lamar Christian’s Mady McCrory struck out nine batters and threw a five-inning no-hitter in the tournament opener. She also doubled, tripled and scored three runs.

Carson Keener hit a two-run home run in the third inning and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

PCA pitcher Emily Muirhead had six strikeouts in four innings.

The loss dropped PCA (11-17) into the losers’ bracket, where it had a short stay. Laurel Christian scored multiple runs in each of the last five innings to earn a run-rule victory in an elimination game.

Avery Risher was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Laurel Christian, and Emma Risher was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

For PCA, Muirhead and Ali Blackmon both went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Audrey Carraway hit an RBI double and Olivia Dawson had two hits.