PCA tops Tensas, improves to 7-0 Published 12:14 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy was a model of efficiency on Friday night.

John Wyatt Massey completed all eight of his passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns, Jase Jung ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries, and the Eagles remained undefeated by beating Tensas Academy 58-6.

PCA ran 15 offensive plays and scored six touchdowns. Jung also scored on an 80-yard punt return and a 52-yard interception return as the Eagles led 52-0 at halftime.

Massey threw two touchdown passes to Ty Mack, and one each to Thomas Azlin and Taylor Labarre. Labarre finished with five receptions for 75 yards. Mack had two for 85 yards.

Gavin Pugh led the defense with six tackles and one sack. Azlin had four tackles, one sack and a forced fumble, while Conley Johnston had a sack and a fumble recovery. Carson Hays also had an interception.

“I was pleased that we started better, executed better and came out with a lot more energy than we did a couple of weeks ago,” PCA coach Blake Purvis said. “Our first four touchdowns, they didn’t even touch us. Five out of the first six times we touched the football, we scored.”

With the victory, the Eagles continued their historic season. They improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2008, when they won their first 13 games and reached the MAIS Class 1A semifinals, and clinched only their second winning season since then.

Up next is a road trip to Jackson to play Hillcrest Christian in a District 3-2A game.

Purvis, though, said the goals have shifted quite a bit from merely wanting to finish above .500 and make the playoffs.

“It’s the next one. We’re in a position now where we have high expectations and goals,” Purvis said. “Taking care of business one Friday at a time is the goal from here on out.”