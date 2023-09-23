St. Al’s softball season ends in South State tournament Published 7:16 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

St. Aloysius took one close loss and one big one on Saturday, which added up to the end of its softball season.

The Lady Flashes dropped a 2-1 decision to Parklane Academy in their opening game at the MAIS CLass 5A South State tournament at Sports Force Parks, and then were eliminated a couple of hours later with an 11-1 loss to Columbia Academy.

St. Al (15-9) was making its first postseason appearance since joining the MAIS in 2015. It finished the season on a four-game losing streak.

St. Al’s first game was a nailbiter. Parklane scored two unearned runs in the third inning, and the Lady Flashes could not get on the scoreboard until their final at-bat in the top of the seventh.

Four singles, the last by Presley Brister with two outs, brought in a run and put the tying run at second base. Parklane pitcher Phiffer Crawford got Madelyn Kavanaugh to ground out and end the game, however.

Crawford finished with 12 strikeouts, and allowed one walk and five hits to outduel St. Al ace Kyleigh Cooper. Cooper only allowed two hits and two walks in six innings, and struck out three.

Game two for the Lady Flashes was not nearly as exciting. Columbia Academy scored five runs in the top of the first inning and five more in the fifth to win by the mercy rule. Only one of Columbia’s runs was earned.

Columbia had six of its 14 hits go for extra bases, including two doubles by Molly Sistrunk and triples by Lola Todd and Taylor Berard. Briley Sullivan went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.

Cooper doubled and scored a run for St. Al, and Kavanaugh also doubled.

The Class 5A South State tournament will continue Monday at Sports Force Parks with three games in the championship rounds. The first game is at noon and the last is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.