Vicksburg High School crowns 2023 Homecoming Queen, Maid of Honor
Published 3:25 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023
Vicksburg High homecoming queen Aiji Rader stands on the field during festivities at halftime of Friday's football game against Yazoo City. Also pictured are, top right, Rader's escort and stepfather Darius Claiborne, and attendants Bella Dixon and Myles James. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High homecoming maid of honor JaKayla Brooks receives her crown from principal Latoya Sims-Allen during homecoming festivities at halftime of Friday's football game against Yazoo City. Also pictured are, top right, Brooks' escort Denkeis Moore, and attendants Jennifer Clay and Tayden Brooks. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High senior maid Shacaria London, left, is escorted across the field by her uncle, former NFL star Malcolm Butler, during Friday's homecoming festivities. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
The Vicksburg High School Homecoming Court was presented at halftime during the Gators’ football game against Yazoo City High School on Friday night.
The Homecoming Queen, Aiji Rader, and Maid of Honor Jakayla Brooks were crowned during halftime.
Vicksburg’s homecoming dance was postponed on Friday night and rescheduled for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., in the VHS gym. The event is for Vicksburg High students only and formal attire is required. Admission is $5. Tickets will be available through GoFan.co.