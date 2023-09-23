Vicksburg High School crowns 2023 Homecoming Queen, Maid of Honor

Published 3:25 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg High School Homecoming Court was presented at halftime during the Gators’ football game against Yazoo City High School on Friday night.

The Homecoming Queen, Aiji Rader, and Maid of Honor Jakayla Brooks were crowned during halftime.

Vicksburg’s homecoming dance was postponed on Friday night and rescheduled for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., in the VHS gym. The event is for Vicksburg High students only and formal attire is required. Admission is $5. Tickets will be  available through GoFan.co.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

Vicksburg Police respond to two post-game fights after homecoming ends early

Third-quarter fight, off-field incident at Vicksburg homecoming; game called in third quarter

Vicksburg Mayor: ARPA funds did not influence police department cuts

ERDC’s first director proud of labs’ accomplishments over 25 years

Print Article