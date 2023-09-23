Vicksburg High School crowns 2023 Homecoming Queen, Maid of Honor Published 3:25 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

1 of 3

The Vicksburg High School Homecoming Court was presented at halftime during the Gators’ football game against Yazoo City High School on Friday night.

The Homecoming Queen, Aiji Rader, and Maid of Honor Jakayla Brooks were crowned during halftime.

Vicksburg’s homecoming dance was postponed on Friday night and rescheduled for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., in the VHS gym. The event is for Vicksburg High students only and formal attire is required. Admission is $5. Tickets will be available through GoFan.co.

Email newsletter signup