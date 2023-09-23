Vikings earn huge road win against Madison Central Published 12:15 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

MADISON — Beating an old rival that has caused them plenty of heartache will always bring a smile to the faces of the Warren Central Vikings. This time, though, it was less about revenge or personal feelings and more about finding a way to secure a quality win that they really needed.

The Vikings intercepted four passes and returned two of them for touchdowns, and Jonah Artman kicked a 27-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game for a 24-21 road victory against Madison Central on Friday.

Warren Central bounced back from a loss to Brandon the week before and will head into its bye week with a 3-2 record. Madison Central lost its second game in a row and is also 3-2.

“It’s a big game to us, but so was Brandon, Pearl and Clinton,” Warren Central coach Josh Morgan said. “This was way more about us than the opponent. We needed to do better and play better. It was about us being at our best and finding our identity.”

Warren Central’s defense put its first two touchdowns on the board. Julien Demby returned an interception 28 yards for touchdown, and Gavin Davenport took another 75 yards to the house for a 14-0 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter.

Garret Orgas also had two interceptions for the Vikings.

“Our offense only had one series and we hit it bang-bang,” Morgan said. “We’re at our best when we can use our athleticism. They had to make plays and be special, and they did that.”

Madison Central overcame its early miscues to score 21 straight points and take the lead. Glen Singleton scored on runs of 2 and 32 yards, and Benjamin Picarella threw a 15-yard TD pass to Ryan Dulaney.

The Vikings responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nash Morgan to Zack Evans to tie it midway through the third quarter, and then eventually took the lead on Artman’s field goal late in the fourth.

Madison Central did not cross midfield on its final possession.

Artman’s field goal was his second of the season and the 13th of the sophomore’s high school career.

“It was fourth-and-2 and we trusted that operation and our defense,” Josh Morgan said of the decision to kick the field goal. “(Artman) kicked a field goal and a touchback, and they had to go the whole field.”