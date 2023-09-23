Young Warren Central runners shine at Clinton cross country meet Published 3:13 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

Warren Central’s junior high cross country runners had an outstanding day at the Clinton Arrow XC Invitational, with two top-10 individual finishes and a third-place team finish.

Cora Lindsay finished third overall in the girls’ 3-kilometer race, with a time of 12 minutes, 54 seconds, and Yashira Narvaiz was 10th in 13:47.

Cara Beth Hearn added a 26th-place effort, with a time of 14:41. Ava Henry finished 38th and Kaylan Ellison 49th out of 109 runners to give the Lady Vikes a team score of 110 points.

Park Place Christian Academy’s Hannah Loden won the individual championship with a time of 12:35.

Clinton won the 3K girls’ title with 41 points and Germantown was second with 86. The 3-kilometer race was for runners in seventh and eighth grades.

In the varsity boys’ 5K race, Warren Central senior Matthew Brewer followed up last week’s top-10 performance with a 33rd-place finish. He clocked a time of 17:48.

Will Bates was 68th out of 187 runners, in 19:40, and Holt Pownall finished 117th in 21:59.

Casey Brown placed 114th, with a time of 21:48, to lead Vicksburg High’s runners.

Pearl’s Farren Oberto clocked a time of 15:40 to win the individual championship.

In the girls’ meet, Warren Central’s Abigail DeJesus finished 39th out of 122 runners with a time of 23:49. Vicksburg High’s Shaniyah Walker placed 44th, with a time of 24:03.

St. Al’s Eldridge, Edwards

have solid runs in Ruston

St. Aloysius cross country runners Hendrix Eldridge and Samantha Edwards posted top-15 finishes Friday at the Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational in Ruston, Louisiana.

Eldridge finished 14th, with a time of 20:03, and Edwards was right behind in 15th in 20:06. Julia Tuminello was 55th and Nancy Clement 60th out of 183 runners, with times of 22:27 and 22:47, respectively.

In the boys’ 5K race, St. Al’s Walker Lambiotte finished 126th out of 220 runners, with a time of 20:56. Sam Hall was 137th in 21:25.