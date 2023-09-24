3- and 5-year-old children missing from Vicksburg

Published 6:30 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 3-year-old Tamerikaya Rawlings and 5-year-old Benyaaqob Rawlings of Vicksburg.

Tamerikaya Rawlings is described as a Black female of unknown height and weight.

Benyaaqob Rawlings is described as a Black male of unknown height and weight.

They were last seen Sept. 20 at about 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of U.S. 61 in Warren County.

Tamerikaya Rawlings and Benyaaqob Rawlings may be accompanied by Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.

Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. is described as a Black male, five-foot ten-inches, weighing 180 pounds. Evans is described as a Black female, five-foot three-inches, weighing 110 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tamerikaya Rawlings, Benyaaqob Rawlings, Eric Eugene Rawlings, or Ronneisha Evans, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or 911.

This story will be updated with a photo of Tamerikaya Rawlings as soon as it becomes available. 

