OUTLOOK: Raymond Banks hosting Hoodvenchy Runway Weekend in Vicksburg after NYFW Published 4:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

1 of 4

Vicksburg fashion designer Raymond Banks has recently returned from New York Fashion Week, where he showcased his Hoodvenchy clothing line on the runway in the Big Apple.

Banks is now set to host a string of events in the River City, which will culminate with a fashion show.

“Each year I have done a runway show after returning home as a way to give back to the community,” Banks said. “So this year, I said, ‘Well let’s make it three days.’”

Email newsletter signup

The first event of the Hoodvenchy Runway Weekend will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Cedar Grove Mansion Garden, 2200 Oak St.

“People can come out and listen to music, have a few libations at the Chandelier Bar and just enjoy each other’s company,” Banks said.

On Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. Banks said a Community Health Day will be held at the Jackson Street Community Center, 923 Walnut St., with Vicksburg native Darius Youngblood serving as the health instructor. From 10:15 until 11 a.m., Judge Toni Walker Terrett will teach a Zumba class.

“This is just a chance for me to provide something different and to show the community that Hoodvenchy is something more than just a brand,” Banks said of the fitness activities.

From 5 to 10 p.m. the same day, Banks said a block party will be held at Washington Street Park. Local vendors and food trucks will be on hand and Corey Lou and The Village Band from Memphis will provide musical entertainment.

“Lawn chairs are welcome,” Banks said.

All of the aforementioned events are free and open to the public.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, which Banks said is recognized by the City of Vicksburg as Raymond Banks Day, the Hoodvenchy Runway Show will kick off at the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and reserved seating is $35. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/hoodvenchy-and-friends-runway-show-tickets-679824793257.

Banks said Vicksburg resident Charity Lockridge will serve as the mistress of ceremonies and models will hail from Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida.

During the fashion show, Banks said he would be showcasing his 32-piece collection that was unveiled in New York as well as 10 additional pieces he has added.

Describing his collection as “sporty,” Banks said, the audience will have the opportunity to see a variety of designer-style clothing from pants to dresses to jackets.

“You are going to see just a little bit of everything,” he said.

Launched in 2018 and inspired by the luxury brand scandals that were plaguing the design world that same year, Bank’s Hoodvenchy (pronounced “Hood-Von-chee”) brand began as a spoof on Givenchy, but when people loved the concept, the name stuck.

Banks said he was excited and is hopeful he will create an “experience” for all those who attend.

“I want everyone to come out, enjoy the show and see what I’m working on,” he said.

Featured Local Savings