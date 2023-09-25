Merit Health Medical Group expands access with new Saturday hours Published 3:02 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Merit Health Medical Group is making healthcare more accessible to the community by extending its hours to include Saturdays.

Beginning Oct. 7, the clinic will open its doors on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, in addition to its regular hours of Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Merit Health Medical Group’s clinic is located at 3317 Pemberton Square Blvd.

Email newsletter signup

This expansion of hours is a significant step in ensuring that patients have greater flexibility in scheduling appointments and receiving medical care over the weekends.

The clinic’s dedicated team of primary care providers includes Brandon Mizell, MD, Thomas Sligh, MD, Kim Kilpatrick, CFNP, Kenyatta Wilson, MSN, FNP-C and Breland Yelverton, NP. Their expertise covers a wide range of medical services, making Merit Health Medical Group a one-stop destination for family healthcare needs.

Services Offered:

*Treatment for Minor Injuries: Merit Health Medical Group is equipped to handle minor injuries such as cuts, sprains, and strains promptly and efficiently.

*Management of Common Illnesses: The clinic provides expert care for common illnesses, including colds, coughs, flu, and sore throats, ensuring that patients can recover quickly.

*Annual Wellness Exams: Regular check-ups are essential for monitoring overall health and identifying preventive measures to maintain well-being.

*Sports and Employment Physicals: Merit Health Medical Group offers sports and employment physicals, supporting active lifestyles and career requirements.

*Chronic Disease Management: The clinic team specializes in the management of chronic medical conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, helping patients lead healthier lives.

Patients seeking Saturday appointments can call 601-883-3716 to schedule a visit. Walk-ins are also welcome.