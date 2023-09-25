Port City Kiwanis Club honors new Warren Central Key Club members Published 9:04 am Monday, September 25, 2023

The Port City Kiwanis Club (PCKC) was pleased to honor newly elected officers for the Warren Central High School Key Club at its Sept. 21 meeting

Pictured, from left to right, are Emily Williams (PCKC President-elect); Jennifer Normand (Key Club Sponsor); Kamauria Hill (Treasurer); Paul Winfield (President); Akira Jefferson (Vice President); Nishi Patel (Secretary); Deja Jefferson (Editor) and Marie Cunningham (PCKC President).

Email newsletter signup