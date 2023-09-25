Search continues for Madison Parish escapee

Published 3:40 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By John Surratt

Marquis Thomas

Madison Parish, La., authorities are continuing their search for a man who escaped custody Saturday morning in Tallulah.

According to Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office reports, 43-year-old Marquis Deronta Thomas was arrested early Saturday morning after a car wreck and taken into custody for existing narcotics warrants.

Following his arrest, according to the reports, Thomas was taken to Madison Parish Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, and on his return to the Madison Parish Jail was believed to have escaped through a doorway normally not accessible to inmates.

Authorities said an investigation into the details of how Thomas managed to access the doorway is underway.

Authorities they are asking anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911 or local law enforcement.

Thomas is described as a black male, about 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 185 to 190 pounds.

