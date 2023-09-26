Country music star Morgan Wallen will return to Mississippi in April Published 10:02 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Country music star Morgan Wallen will return to Mississippi in 2024, nearly one year to the day after he abruptly canceled a concert in Oxford.

Wallen announced Tuesday that he will play a concert at Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on April 20, as part of his “One Night at a Time” tour. It was one of 10 newly announced dates for the tour. Others included stadium shows in Nashville and Arlington, Texas.

Advance registration to purchase tickets is available through ticketmaster.com.

Wallen caused controversy this past April when he canceled the second of two sold-out shows at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium just six minutes before showtime.

Wallen said he had to cancel the second show, on April 23, because he lost his voice following the first. The announcement came after two opening acts had already performed, angering nearly 60,000 concertgoers.

He issued an apology and refunds were given for tickets, but that did little to appease fans. One fan sued Wallen for the related expenses of attending the concert such as food, lodging and merchandise. She dismissed the lawsuit the following day. Others flocked to social media to vent their anger.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the cancelled Oxford show on Sunday, April 23, 2023, will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.