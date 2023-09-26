Suspect in Dollar General armed robbery still on the loose, Warren County Sheriff says Published 10:36 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information leading to the identification of a suspect who robbed the Dollar General on Tiffintown Road with a gun shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Sheriff Martin Pace said Tuesday that his office is working with Dollar General corporate and other law enforcement agencies to determine if the Tiffintown Road robbery is connected to a larger string of armed robberies at Dollar General stores across Central Mississippi.

“That’s a big if, but we are working with other agencies to see if they are connected,” Pace said.

Information may be called in to Lt. Stacy Rollison at 601-636-1761. Or, if callers prefer to remain anonymous and get a cash reward for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspect, please contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers.