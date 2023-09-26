Unravel the joy of knitting at Vicksburg’s annual Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip festival Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Yarn enthusiasts from around the country will be twisting and spinning their way to Vicksburg this weekend for the annual Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip festival.

The two-day event will be held Sept. 29 and 30 at the Vicksburg Convention Center and will include classes and a vendor hall.

“Our goal is to encompass many areas of fiber craft including knitting, crochet, spinning and related crafts such as weaving and dyeing,” organizer Judy Busby said.

Busby and her business partner Emily Wolfe held their inaugural Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip festival in 2018 and more than 1,000 people attended. The local women, who own Jems Luxe Fibers and Agape Knits, have continued to hold the event annually minus the two years it was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Busby said this year, as in the past, Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip has a full lineup of classes being offered on both days taught by local and regionally known instructors as well as nationally known fiber instructors and artists.

Registration is available online or at the door, and Busby said class attendees will receive a swag bag and free admission to the vendor hall.

“Our vendor hall is a juried show from local and regional vendors, local yarn shops, farm-based shops and independent fiber artists,” Busby said, adding those present will be from Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois.

Also, on both afternoons, Kimble Funches will perform jazz music.

A “sit and stitch area” will be designated in the vendor hall, Busby said, and catered food concessions and a cash bar, where one can order the weekend’s themed cocktail, will be available.

“This year’s cocktail is a Lifeline, an apple cider sangria. You might need a lifeline if you are knitting and having a fall cocktail,” Busby said.

On Friday, the vendor hall will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. A complete list of instructors, classes and vendors is available at fiberfuninthesip.com.

Day passes are $5, and a weekend pass is $7.

To kick off the fun-filled fiber two-day event Busby said, a Sip and Social event will be held from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Oak Hall, 2430 Drummond St.

“This is open to all locals,” she said.

Tickets are $12 and include appetizers, beer and wine.

