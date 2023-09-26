UPDATE: Manhunt for Eric Rawlings extends to sixth hour in Louisiana

Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Surveillance footage of Eric Rawlings Jr. in Slidell, La. (Photo Courtesy of Slidell PD)

The Slidell Police Department is still searching for Eric Rawlings Jr., the department announced at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Currently, the Louisiana State Police and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are providing resources to assist. Slidell PD is asking all citizens in the Lake Village, North Pearl Street, East Gause and Interstate 10 areas to be on the lookout for Rawlings.

“Keep in mind, the suspect has been on the run since 10:30 a.m. this morning,” a statement read. “He has no shoes and is probably getting desperate at this point. Call 911 immediately if you see this man.”

Rawlings, a Vicksburg resident, is wanted in connection with the kidnapping of his two children, who were last seen in Vicksburg on Sept. 20. The children, their mother and a baby who was born while the family was on the run are in custody of the appropriate authorities. The mother, Ronneisha Evans, was apprehended without incident.

