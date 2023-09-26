Willie Harris, Jr. Published 10:14 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Funeral services for Willie Harris, Jr. are to be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cedar Grove M.B. Church, 3300 Grange Hall Road.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Demond Guyton officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home from 6 to 7 p.m.

Willie Harris Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 91.

He was retired from Anderson Tully Lumber Co. and was a member of the Cedar Grove M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Lubertha Parker Harris, Sr, his wife Rosie Harris and son Fredrick Harris, his brothers Aaron Harris, Arthur Harris, and Roosevelt Harris, his sisters Willie Mae Hannah, Bobbie Jean Harris, Flora Lee Harris and Geneva Perkins.

He is survived by his two sons Reginald Harris of Vicksburg and Terry Harris of Clinton, MS, his sister Bertha Mae Rhone of California, 8 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.