GUIZERIX: It’s beginning to look a lot like busy season for Vicksburg Published 4:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

I blinked, and September is almost over (insert Green Day joke here).

With the end of the first month of fall comes one of my favorite times in Vicksburg: October. There are endless things to do and the weather is hopefully going to cool down a bit so we can enjoy all the activities.

Fall fun in Vicksburg begins Thursday with Supper on the ‘Sip, the annual sell-out event that brings dozens of local vendors and thousands of people to the Old Mississippi River Bridge for a night of fellowship, food and art high above the water.

Email newsletter signup

On Oct. 6, tickle your fancy and broaden your horizons at the Attic Gallery’s 52nd annual art show, “Partly Cloudy.” There’s no telling what proprietor Lesley Silver has up her sleeve this year.

The next day is the Old Court House Fall Flea Market, where all of Vicksburg (and beyond) comes together for a fun old-fashioned festival. Vendors travel from across the country for this event, and highlights include handicrafts and those delectable homemade pork rinds everyone talks about.

As the wife of a veteran, I’m particularly looking forward to the Southern Heritage Air Foundation’s latest exhibit highlighting the WASPS and Tuskegee Airmen and the Warbird Formation Clinic. While I’m a little too pregnant to lift off for a ride in the vintage aircraft, maybe someone else will be lucky enough to see our city with a bird’s eye view.

We can again enjoy time on the bridge on Oct. 14, when the Mighty ‘Sip Harvest event hosts a daytime ‘Sip Stroll. The Over the River Run is that morning, but again — a little too pregnant to run anywhere.

The Witches’ Brunch will return to the Southern Cultural Heritage Center on Oct. 21. I might bring along a little goblin for that event, if I can, and don my witchiest attire.

I might be a little partial, but the best event in Vicksburg will take place on Oct. 28. Porchfest in Historic Fostoria is unmatched in both variety and enjoyment for all ages. A family friendly event, I know just how hard its organizers work each year to make Porchfest the best it can be. It helps that I don’t have to leave my own front porch to enjoy the merriment, too.

Regardless of how you spend your October, I hope you choose to do so in Vicksburg. River City residents are so lucky to have an endless supply of things to do in the fall season, and it’s only right that we support our neighbors and take advantage of all there is to offer.