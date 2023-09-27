Local Methodist churches hosting Blessing of the Pets in downtown Vicksburg Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church, Bradley’s Chapel UMC and Crawford Street UMC are partnering together to bring Blessing of the Pets to downtown Vicksburg this weekend.

The event will take place at Washington Street Park and Dog Park at the corner of Washington and Grove streets. The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is free but the churches are asking participants to donate the following items to the Vicksburg Animal Shelter:

Purina Cat Chow (blue bag)

Purina One for dogs

Purina Pro Plan for dogs

Tidy Cats Litter

Pet treats (no rawhide)

Email newsletter signup