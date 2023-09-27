Mutual Credit Union donates to Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation

Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Pictured from left to right: Clara Kilman – VP of Marketing, Mutual Credit Union; Carla Sullivan – Executive Director, Medgar & Angela Scott Foundation; Alicia Bounds – Associate Board Member, Mutual Credit Union. (Photo Submitted) Jennifer Lynne McMillin – Chief Financial Officer, Mutual Credit Union (Photo submitted by Albertha Ivy)

Mutual Credit Union’s Charitable Foundation recently presented $5,000 in funds for student sponsorship to the Medgar & Angela Scott Foundation.

The MASF is a nonprofit organization that serves the Vicksburg and Warren County community.

The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation is dedicated to inspiring people to excel by providing tools and solutions that inform, educate, and encourage them to make the best possible decisions in the areas of career, education, finance, health and human services. Its goal is to improve lives, uplift the community and value everyone with a spirit of love, truth, humility and service.

