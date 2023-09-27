Mutual Credit Union donates to Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Mutual Credit Union’s Charitable Foundation recently presented $5,000 in funds for student sponsorship to the Medgar & Angela Scott Foundation.

The MASF is a nonprofit organization that serves the Vicksburg and Warren County community.

The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation is dedicated to inspiring people to excel by providing tools and solutions that inform, educate, and encourage them to make the best possible decisions in the areas of career, education, finance, health and human services. Its goal is to improve lives, uplift the community and value everyone with a spirit of love, truth, humility and service.

