Old Post Files: Sept. 27, 1923-2013

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923
Walter Mattingly opened a newsstand at Jones Smoke House. • Lee Nichols left for a day at Cooper’s Well. • Mrs. F.M. Williams died. • Mrs. Maggie Abbott recovered from an attack of malarial fever.

90 Years Ago: 1933
Mrs. George W. Crock returned from Philadelphia. • Supervisors voted to place highway maintenance under the direction of the engineer.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

80 Years Ago: 1943
Lt. Gilbert Rowe, formerly with the Mississippi River Commission, was in Vicksburg with his family. • Larry Fred Cook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Cook, celebrated his fourth birthday.

70 Years Ago: 1953
Capt. Tom Quinn, a former resident and a veteran steamboat pilot, died in Memphis. • The seventh annual Miss-Lou Exposition opened. • A.J. Hosemann was a candidate for alderman in a special election.

60 Years Ago: 1963
Joe Pestianni, a noted Mississippi American Legion leader for many years, died in Anguilla. • St. Aloysius’ football team defeated St. Joseph of Greenville, 12-6. • Mrs. Francis O’Neil was installed as president of the local Business and Professional Women’s Club.

50 Years Ago: 1973
Miss Norma Ann Walker and Kenny Dewayne Kimball announced their wedding plans. • Mrs. Doris Miller was the incoming president of the Vicksburg Hairdressers Association. • Dick Tarleton, pro at Vicksburg Country Club for the past five years, was the new Openwood Plantation Country Club’s pro.

40 Years Ago: 1983
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hudson announced the birth of a son, Corey Michael. • During National 4-H Club Week, Josh Clark, 7, displayed a rabbit he raised.

30 Years Ago: 1993
Warren County was joining eight other counties that filed suit against the state over how money for road repairs was distributed. • In the latest Associated Press football poll, Warren Central was the No. 2 team and Vicksburg was No. 4.

20 Years Ago: 2003
The Storehouse Community Food Pantry moved from South Street to the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation complex on Adams Street. • Six people were injured in a wreck on U.S. 61 at Culkin Road. • Warren Central’s tailback, Fred Payne, was out for the season with a football-related knee injury.

10 Years Ago: 2013
The Beck House owner appealed the city’s order to condemn. • The VWSD Board of Trustees started negotiations with Chad Shealy about contract and payment issues. Shealy was selected earlier that week as VWSD’s newest Superintendent. • “Driving Miss Daisy” was showing at the Vicksburg Theater Guild.

More History

Old Post Files: Sept. 23, 1923-2013

Old Post Files: Sept. 22, 1923-2013

Old Post Files: Sept. 20, 1923-2013

LOOKING BACK: Monroe Street’s 1100 block and its architectural history

Print Article