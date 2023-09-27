Old Post Files: Sept. 27, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Walter Mattingly opened a newsstand at Jones Smoke House. • Lee Nichols left for a day at Cooper’s Well. • Mrs. F.M. Williams died. • Mrs. Maggie Abbott recovered from an attack of malarial fever.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. George W. Crock returned from Philadelphia. • Supervisors voted to place highway maintenance under the direction of the engineer.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Lt. Gilbert Rowe, formerly with the Mississippi River Commission, was in Vicksburg with his family. • Larry Fred Cook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Cook, celebrated his fourth birthday.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Capt. Tom Quinn, a former resident and a veteran steamboat pilot, died in Memphis. • The seventh annual Miss-Lou Exposition opened. • A.J. Hosemann was a candidate for alderman in a special election.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Joe Pestianni, a noted Mississippi American Legion leader for many years, died in Anguilla. • St. Aloysius’ football team defeated St. Joseph of Greenville, 12-6. • Mrs. Francis O’Neil was installed as president of the local Business and Professional Women’s Club.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Miss Norma Ann Walker and Kenny Dewayne Kimball announced their wedding plans. • Mrs. Doris Miller was the incoming president of the Vicksburg Hairdressers Association. • Dick Tarleton, pro at Vicksburg Country Club for the past five years, was the new Openwood Plantation Country Club’s pro.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hudson announced the birth of a son, Corey Michael. • During National 4-H Club Week, Josh Clark, 7, displayed a rabbit he raised.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Warren County was joining eight other counties that filed suit against the state over how money for road repairs was distributed. • In the latest Associated Press football poll, Warren Central was the No. 2 team and Vicksburg was No. 4.

20 Years Ago: 2003

The Storehouse Community Food Pantry moved from South Street to the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation complex on Adams Street. • Six people were injured in a wreck on U.S. 61 at Culkin Road. • Warren Central’s tailback, Fred Payne, was out for the season with a football-related knee injury.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The Beck House owner appealed the city’s order to condemn. • The VWSD Board of Trustees started negotiations with Chad Shealy about contract and payment issues. Shealy was selected earlier that week as VWSD’s newest Superintendent. • “Driving Miss Daisy” was showing at the Vicksburg Theater Guild.