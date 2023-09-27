Riverwalk Casino Hotel kicks off its 2nd Annual Season of Giving in Vicksburg Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Riverwalk Casino recently announced the beginning of its holiday-minded community outreach programs.

This will mark the second year for Riverwalk’s Annual Season of Giving. Last year’s inaugural event was a success and included turkey donations to local first responder groups and much-needed monetary donations to 13 different charitable organizations.

Altogether, Riverwalk donated over $72,000 in cash and turkeys during the 2022 holiday season. This year, Riverwalk hopes this year’s programs will be even more successful.

The programs begin with a special Emergency Responder Thanksgiving dinner/lunch on Nov. 9.

On Dec. 5, Riverwalk will make monetary donations to local charitable organizations. Local 501(c)3 groups interested in receiving funds through the Season of Giving campaign can contact communityrelations@riverwalkvicksburg.com to receive a grant application.

Applications must be received by Riverwalk no later than Oct. 31.

Riverwalk wouldn’t be able to donate to these charities without the generosity of their guests. Throughout the year, guests raise funds by contributing their TITO tickets to the donation box located in the hotel lobby.

Additional contributions were made via the ongoing Sharing is Caring promotion, where guests can make a $5 donation in exchange for a $10 Bonus Play.

“Last year’s event made the holidays much happier for so many fantastic organizations throughout our wonderful community,” said Brock VanWye, Riverwalk’s Senior Director of Marketing and Hotel. “We’re thrilled to make things merrier once again with the 2nd Annual Season of Giving Donation Event. A special thanks to all our guests for their incredible generosity over the past year. Their contributions will go a long way to giving many of those in the greater Vicksburg area a brighter holiday season and a brighter future.”