UPDATE: Eric Rawlings Jr. turns himself in to Vicksburg Police Published 6:14 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Kidnapping suspect Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. has turned himself in to authorities in Vicksburg, the department announced at 6 p.m.

Deputy Chief Troy Kimble confirmed to The Post that Rawlings was in custody and turned himself in without incident. Rawlings will appear before a judge on Thursday, where he will be formally charged with kidnapping.

Rawlings’ return marks the end of a more than 24-hour manhunt in the Slidell, La. area.

It is unclear how Rawlings, who fled barefoot from a Red Roof Inn in Slidell as local authorities recovered his two children and took the children’s mother, Ronneisha Evans, into custody, got out of the Slidell area. Also taken recovered was a newborn identified as “Baby Doe,” who, based on information from Vicksburg Police and Rawlings’ social media live feeds, was born in the early Monday morning while the couple was on the run with the children.

The ordeal began when an Amber Alert was issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for Rawlings, Evans and their two children on Sunday. At the time the alert was listed, it is believed the pair did not have legal custody of the children.

Slidell police, Louisiana State Police, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Customs partnered on the search for Rawlings, which began Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The authorities “exhausted all options” to locate Rawlings, using drones, K9 units and helicopters.