Warren Central clinches spot in MHSAA volleyball playoffs Published 9:14 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Warren Central’s volleyball team has punched its ticket to the postseason.

Ellie Henderson had nine kills and served six aces, Tabreia Davis totaled seven aces and 12 defensive digs, and the Lady Vikes rolled through Columbus 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-3) on Tuesday to clinch a berth in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

Henderson also had five digs and three blocks on defense, while Calise Henyard had four digs and five blocks. Tyra Bridges had five digs.

As a team, Warren Central served 25 aces and had 15 blocks.

Warren Central (18-10, 5-3 Region 2-6A) clinched at least the No. 4 seed in its region with Tuesday’s win, and can lock up the No. 3 seed by beating Vicksburg High (8-5, 3-5) on Thursday. Those teams play at 6:15 p.m. at VHS.

Neshoba Central (17-8, 7-1) and Ridgeland (14-9, 7-1) are in line to secure the top two seeds from Region 2-6A, although their order is yet to be determined. Warren Central and Neshoba Central play each other Oct. 3 at Warren Central Junior High.

Ridgeland beat Vicksburg 3-0 on Tuesday.

Despite that loss, Vicksburg appears likely to earn the No. 4 seed. It has a two-game lead on both Columbus and Callaway with only two region matches remaining. The Missy Gators can clinch a playoff spot by winning either of those matches — it plays at Callaway on Oct. 3 — or with one more loss by those teams.