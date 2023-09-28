Bobbie Fryery Nasif Published 3:47 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Bobbie Fryery Nasif of Vicksburg passed away with family by her side on September 27. She was 90 years old.

Born in Dixon, MS, she moved to Vicksburg shortly after graduating high school and began work as a telephone operator. During that time, she would often eat lunch at The Glass Kitchen, where she eventually met her late husband, George Nasif, Sr., to whom she was married for 66 years.

They were very proud of their large family of five children, 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Affectionately called Mam and Ganny by her grandchildren and Ms. Bobbie by many, she had a genuine interest in getting to know people and was often asked for advice by those who knew and loved her. She always welcomed others into her home, serving delicious dinners to her children’s friends, throwing bridal showers and birthday parties, and holding club meetings.

She was a voracious reader, who had hundreds of books lining shelves throughout her home, and an avid gardener who spent countless hours tending to her tulips, daffodils, and beautiful plants. A doctor once told her that she needed to cut back on her gardening for her health.

After complying for a few weeks, she gave up and started gardening again with her usual vigor and said “To heck with this. If I’m going out, I’m going out happy.”

Mrs. Nasif was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox church, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Evergreen Garden Club. She also was a long-time Miss Mississippi pageant hostess and volunteered extensively at all of her children’s schools.

In addition to her husband, George, she is preceded in death by her parents Alma Geneva Watkins Fryery and Newt Bowman Fryery; her sisters Shirley Ann Fryery and Joty Sickles; and brothers Ronald Fryery and Basil Fryery.

She is survived by her children George (Judy), Greg (Linda), Butch, Amy (Ronnie) and Julie (Bob); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Cherry Garrison and brother Gary Fryery.

The family wishes to thank the Vicksburg Convalescent Center and St. Joseph Hospice for the care they provided Mrs. Nasif.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. George Orthodox church. A funeral service will be held at the church directly after, at 10:30 a.m.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Nasif’s grandsons; Chris Nasif, Blake Nasif, Millan Nasif, Greg Litle, Jack Litle, Mike Litle and Sam Litle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Vicksburg Public Library.