IMPORTANT DATES: Prepare to vote in Mississippi’s Nov. 7 General Election Published 1:40 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Mississippi’s General Election will take place on Nov. 7, but absentee voting opened this week.

Following a primary election where only 30 percent of the state’s registered voters turned up at the polls, Warren County Election Commission Chair Sara Dionne said she hopes to see greater voter turnout in November.

“The election this year is for most of our local elected officials, our local state senators and state representatives as well as our state officials. Now is a great time to confirm your voter registration and the precinct you’re using following redistricting,” Dionne said. “The easiest way to do this is to go to the Secretary of State’s website, yallvote.com, where you can verify your registration and precinct location and view your sample ballot.”

Email newsletter signup

COUNTY RACES ON THE BALLOT:

District 1 Supervisor

District 4 Supervisor

Warren County Sheriff

District 2 Election Commissioner

Warren County Prosecutor

Mississippi House District 85

IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES:

Monday, Sept. 25: In-person absentee voting began

Saturday, Oct. 7: Clerk’s offices open for voter registration (8 a.m. to noon)

Monday, Oct. 9: In-person voter registration deadline

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Mail-in voter registration deadline (must be postmarked by this date)

Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4: Saturday in-person absentee (8 a.m. to noon)

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Election Day