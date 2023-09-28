IMPORTANT DATES: Prepare to vote in Mississippi’s Nov. 7 General Election

Published 1:40 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Mississippi’s General Election will take place on Nov. 7, but absentee voting opened this week.

Following a primary election where only 30 percent of the state’s registered voters turned up at the polls, Warren County Election Commission Chair Sara Dionne said she hopes to see greater voter turnout in November.

“The election this year is for most of our local elected officials, our local state senators and state representatives as well as our state officials. Now is a great time to confirm your voter registration and the precinct you’re using following redistricting,” Dionne said. “The easiest way to do this is to go to the Secretary of State’s website, yallvote.com, where you can verify your registration and precinct location and view your sample ballot.”

COUNTY RACES ON THE BALLOT:

  • District 1 Supervisor
  • District 4 Supervisor
  • Warren County Sheriff
  • District 2 Election Commissioner
  • Warren County Prosecutor
  • Mississippi House District 85

IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES:

  • Monday, Sept. 25: In-person absentee voting began
  • Saturday, Oct. 7: Clerk’s offices open for voter registration (8 a.m. to noon)
  • Monday, Oct. 9: In-person voter registration deadline
  • Tuesday, Oct. 10: Mail-in voter registration deadline (must be postmarked by this date)
  • Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4: Saturday in-person absentee (8 a.m. to noon)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 7: Election Day

