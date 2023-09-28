Myers, Scott, Warner, Chapman, Stevens head VWSD Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Published 4:02 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 is filled with generational talents, and one coach who spanned the generations.

Former football stars Michael Myers and Larry Warner, soccer standout Kristin Chapman, basketball legend Alisa Scott, and longtime Vicksburg High football coach Alonzo Stevens are among the nine athletic greats who will be inducted Oct. 12 at the Ardis T. Williams City Auditorium.

The other inductees are Vicksburg High football players Joseph Johnson Sr. and Roosevelt “Kip” Smith; Warren Central football player Harold Pickett; and Kelli Campbell, a four-sport star from Warren Central.

Email newsletter signup

The induction ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets are $25 and available at the VWSD athletics office on Mission 66. The Class of 2023 will be recognized during the Vicksburg at Warren Central football game on Oct. 13.

Scott is one of the best women’s basketball players to ever come out of Warren County. A four-year starter from 1980-83, she was the 1983 Mississippi player of the year and scored 2,850 points in her high school career.

Scott went on to play at Ole Miss, where she led the team to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. She also played for Team USA in several international competitions and was inducted to the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. She later was an assistant coach with the WNBA’s Houston Comets.

Chapman, likewise, was one of Vicksburg’s all-time greats in women’s soccer. She was a two-time Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year and scored a then-state record 126 career goals while leading Vicksburg High to three MHSAA Class 5A championships from 1996-99.

Chapman went on to play college soccer at Florida and Ole Miss, and was a three-time All-SEC selection with the latter. She also coached girls’ soccer at Warren Central and was The Vicksburg Post’s Coach of the Year in 2004.

Myers and Warner are, respectively, two of the top defensive and offensive football players ever in Warren County.

Myers was a member of Vicksburg High’s famous “Swamp Thing” defense in the early 1990s, which marked the start of a long and successful football career.

Myers was selected to the Class 5A All-State team in 1994, and then earned All-America honors at both Hinds Community College and the University of Alabama.

Myers was selected in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys and spent 10 seasons in the league. The defensive tackle finished with 15.5 career sacks while playing for the Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals from 1998-2007.

Warner, who played running back at Warren Central in 2003 and 2004, had 2,929 yards and 27 touchdowns in only 18 games. The two-time Vicksburg Post Offensive Player of the Year also was part of the Vikings’ state championship 4×100 meter relay team in 2004 in track.

Warner went on to play college football at Southern Illinois, where he earned FCS All-America honors. He is currently the running backs coach at his alma mater SIU.

Stevens started his long career in football as an offensive lineman on Rosa A. Temple’s dominant teams of the late 1960s, and also played at Alcorn State. He then spent 36 years as a coach at Vicksburg High and Alcorn State.

Stevens’ last 10 years in coaching were as VHS’ head coach. He compiled a 63-65 record from 2001-11. He also coached soccer, powerlifting and track and field at various times.

After retiring, Stevens was elected to the VWSD Board of Trustees and has served as a school board member since 2012.

Campbell played tennis, basketball, softball and soccer for Warren Central, and won two state titles in tennis. She played college soccer at Southern Miss.

Pickett played at the tail end of Warren Central’s Little Dixie Conference football dynasty in the late 1970s as a defensive back, and was also a conference track champion in the long jump and triple jump.

From 1977-79, Pickett intercepted 25 passes — 13 in the 1978 season and 12 in 1979. His single-season and career totals are believed to be a Warren County record.

Johnson was a football and track standout for Vicksburg High in the 1970s who was an All-Big 8 Conference selection, a Mississippi all-star, and a district champion in the shot put.

Smith was also a standout offensive and defensive lineman for VHS’ football team. He was a two-time All-Big 8 Conference selection — the equivalent of All-State today — and a Mississippi all-star. He went on to play at Southern Miss as an original member of the famed “Nasty Bunch” defense in the early 1980s.

VWSD Hall of Fame inductees

c-Coach

Class of 2016

Tony Smith (Warren Central football)

Carl Blue (Warren Central football)

Sean Brewer (Warren Central football)

Cynthia Hall (Vicksburg basketball)

Barry Hassell (Vicksburg tennis)

Class of 2017

Michael Phelps (Vicksburg basketball)

Taylor Tankersley (Warren Central baseball)

c-Robert Morgan (Warren Central football)

Eddie Burns (Vicksburg football)

George Nasif (Vicksburg foootball)

Mary Logue (Warren Central basketball)

Jackie Pettway (Warren Central softball)

Class of 2018

c-Lucy Young (Warren Central softball, soccer)

c-Houston Markham, Jr. (Vicksburg football)

Michael Dottorey (Vicksburg football)

Sylvester Stamps (Vicksburg football)

Monique Varnado (Vicksburg track and field)

Class of 2019

Jay Hopson (Warren Central football)

James Jones (Vicksburg football)

Michael Sweet (Vicksburg football)

Justin Henry (Vicksburg baseball)

Jackie Martin-Glass (Warren Central basketball)

Gates Weaver (vicksburg soccer)

Class of 2020

Brian Darden (Warren Central football)

c-Cardell Jones (Vicksburg football)

Jamie Greer

c-Bobby Huell (Vicksburg football)

Kenneth Johnson (Warren Central football)

Makitta Wynn

Richard Blackmore (Vicksburg football)

Leo Cage (Warren Central football)

Class of 2021

Lum Wright Jr. (Warren Central football)

Keith Wright (Warren Central football)

Larry Carter (Warren Central football)

Marvin Flowers (Vicksburg football)

Casey Younger (Vicksburg football)

c-James W. Knox (Vicksburg football)

Jordan Henry (Vicksburg baseball)

Class of 2022

c-Robert Lee Erves, Jr. (Vicksburg football/powerlifting)

Arthur “Bobo” Harris (Vicksburg football)

Kelvin Reed (Warren Central basketball)

c-Dellie C. Robinson (Vicksburg basketball)

Jimmy Sweet (Temple/North Vicksburg football

Bowen Woodson (Vicksburg baseball/soccer)

Donna Brown-Wynn (Vicksburg basketball/track/softball)

Class of 2023

Kelli Campbell (Warren Central basketball/tennis/softball/soccer)

Joseph Johnson Sr. (Vicksburg football)

Michael Myers (Vicksburg football)

Harold Pickett (Warren Central football)

Alisa Scott (Warren Central basketball)

Kristin Chapman (Vicksburg soccer)

Roosevelt “Kip” Smith (Vicksburg football)

c-Alonzo Stevens (Vicksburg football)

Larry Warner (Warren Central football)

Featured Local Savings