Lady Flashes warm up for MAIS playoffs with win on senior night Published 1:34 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

1 of 5

A slow first half gave way to a flood of goals in the second, and St. Aloysius wound up with a one-sided victory in its warm-up for the MAIS girls’ soccer playoffs.

Seventh-grader Sarah Smith scored two goals, and seniors Lilli Perniciaro and Grace Windham had one each as the Lady Flashes beat Adams County Christian School 4-0 Thursday at Sports Force Parks.

All four of St. Al’s goals came in the second half. Perniciaro and Windham finally broke the ice — Windham scored on a penalty kick — and Smith scored twice in the last 12 minutes to put away the victory.

Email newsletter signup

St. Al seniors Natalie Hendon, Maddy McSherry, Grace Windham, Kennedy May, Nancy Clement and Lilli Perniciaro were honored during a halftime ceremony during their final home game.

St. Al finished second in MAIS Division II Central and qualfied for the playoffs. It will go on the road to face South champion Brookhaven Academy Monday at 6:30 p.m. in a first-round game.