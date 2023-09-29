Lawrence McGowan

Published 10:23 am Friday, September 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

Lawrence McGowan’s memorial services will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home, 2102 Clay St., Vicksburg, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m.

Lawrence McGowan, 81, died on Wednesday, Sept. 27th, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center. He was a native of Vicksburg born Aug. 8, 1942.

Even though cancer and a failing heart took him away from this world, his love for hunting, dedication, loyalty and being a man of his word left a beacon of light for all in the community.

He retired from Vicksburg Warren School District, where he worked for over 30 years, and was a Unity Temple Full Gospel Church member.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl McGowan, of 31 years of marriage. He was survived by his sister, Lorraine McGowan, children, stepchildren, and grandchildren.

“Finally at peace.” “The best is yet to come.”

