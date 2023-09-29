MEET THE CANDIDATES: Forum scheduled for Oct. 5 at Warren County Courthouse Published 12:43 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

The Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will partner with the First Mississippi Chapter of Blacks In Government (BIG), the Vicksburg Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Mu Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA), and Omicron Rho Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., for a Meet the Candidates Forum. The forum will be held on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Courthouse, 1009 Cherry St.

The forum will provide the opportunity for voters to get to know the candidates and provide an opportunity for the candidates to get their message to the voters.

This forum will feature local candidates who will be on the Nov. 7, General Election ballot who have opposition. As of Friday, the candidates who have confirmed attendance at the event are Independent candidates: District 1 Supervisor candidate Joe Channell, District 4 Supervisor Jeffery Holland, District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield and Warren County Sheriff candidate Jeff Riggs.

Because of the number of local candidates on the ballot and time constraints, candidates who are unopposed in the Nov. 7, General Election are invited to attend this forum, will be acknowledged and will have the opportunity to engage citizens who attend, but will not participate in the open discussions.