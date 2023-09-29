Mississippi high school football scoreboard: Sept. 29
Published 11:47 pm Friday, September 29, 2023
Friday’s games
Amory 48, Tishomingo County 20
Amite County 36, Bogue Chitto 28
Baldwyn 33, Walnut 12
Bay 40, Presbyterian Christian 18
Bayou Aca. 41, Central Hinds 20
Belmont 26, Alcorn Central 20
Benton Aca. 21, Myrtle 15
Bowling Green Aca. 41, Amite School Center 0
Biloxi 55, John LeFlore Magnet, Ala. 22
Briarfield Aca., La. 58, Claiborne Aca., La. 8
Bruce 46, Potts Camp 25
Carroll Aca. 18, Columbus Christian 0
Calhoun Aca. 42, Hebron Christian 6
Calhoun City 40, Hamilton 14
Callaway 14, Forest Hill 13
Canton Aca. 43, Central Holmes Christian 14
Centreville Aca. 42, Wayne Aca. 28
Choctaw County 44, East Webster 20
Christian Collegiate 52, Prentiss Christian 8
Clarkdale 13, Lake 6
Clinton 28, Terry 21
Clinton Christian 20, Columbia Aca. 13
Columbia 27, Gautier 7
Columbus 23, New Hope 0
DeSoto School 58, Delta Aca. 12
D’Iberville 64, Wayne County 31
East Union 42, Mantachie 20
Enterprise Clarke 38, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Falkner 27, Strayhorn 19
Greenville Christian 48, Manchester Aca. 0
Grenada 14, DeSoto Central 13
Hancock 22, Florence 20
Hartfield Academy 54, Oak Forest, La. 0
Hattiesburg 34, George County 28, OT
Heidelberg 44, Richton 0
Independence 20, Holly Springs 8
Jackson Aca. 29, Madison-St. Joe 14
Jefferson Davis County 41, Seminary 33
Kirk Aca. 40, Indianola Aca. 6
Kossuth 17, Booneville 13
Lamar School 14, Copiah Aca. 7
LeFlore 51, Riverside 0
Lee Aca., Ark. 62, Kemper Aca. 20
Lee Aca., Miss. 49, Marshall Aca. 32
Leake Aca. 37, Pillow Aca. 20
Long Beach 35, South Jones 34
Louisville 50, Houston High School 6
Loyd Star 44, Wilkinson County 30
Lumberton 41, Enterprise Lincoln 2
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 51, East Rankin Aca. 14
Magee 21, Crystal Springs 20
Magnolia Heights 42, Greenville-St. Joe 12
McComb 28, Laurel 26
Mendenhall 32, Forest 22
Meridian 30, Harrison Central 29
Mize 34, Newton 22
Mooreville 37, Smithville 6
Nanih Waiya 48, McAdams 12
Natchez 22, Hazlehurst 20
Nettleton 47, Aberdeen 26
Newton County 35, Northeast Lauderdale 0
Newton County Academy 42, Deer Creek School 14
North Pontotoc 35, South Pontotoc 17
Northpoint Christian 21, USJ, Tenn. 10
North Sunflower Aca. 58, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 26
Noxapater 48, French Camp 46
Noxubee County 39, Itawamba AHS 14
Parklane Aca. 28, Adams Christian 26
Pass Christian 28, Greene County 6
Perry Central 33, St. Patrick 13
Philadelphia 54, J. Z. George 12
Poplarville 54, Moss Point 12
Porter’s Chapel Aca. 58, Hillcrest Christian 16
Prairie View Aca., La. 40, Park Place Christian 20
Provine 42, Jim Hill 36
Puckett 41, Leake County 6
Purvis 21, Forrest Co. AHS 19
Raleigh 60, Pisgah 0
Resurrection Catholic 56, Salem 26
Ripley 49, Shannon 19
Riverdale Aca., La. 38, Franklin Aca., La. 20
Riverfield Aca., La. 21, St. Aloysius 0
Rosa Fort 38, Coahoma Co. 26
Rossville, Tenn. 37, Coffeeville 26
Sacred Heart 18, East Marion 14
Saltillo 27, Water Valley 7
Sebastopol 30, Mount Olive 20
Senatobia 34, New Albany 31
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 52, Tallulah Aca., La. 20
Silliman, La. 42, Cathedral 36
Simpson Aca. 55, Brookhaven Academy 12
South Pike 44, Franklin Co. 20
St. Stanislaus 23, Stone 14
Starkville 49, Greenwood 6
TCPS 27, Hatley 22
Taylorsville 40, Tri-County Aca. 35
Tunica Aca. 42, Humphreys Aca. 14
Union 54, Eupora 14
Union Christian 51, River Oaks, La., 12
Velma Jackson 46, Ethel 0
Washington School 39, Delta Streets 0
West Jones 21, Jackson Prep 6
West Lauderdale 47, Leake Central 31
West Lincoln 15, Sylva-Bay Aca. 14
West Marion 12, Tylertown 8
West Point 21, Tupelo 20
West Tallahatchie 40, McEvans 8
Wilkinson Christian 48, Tensas Aca., La. 12
Winona 48, Charleston 26
Winona Christian 14, North Delta 12
Winston Aca. 54, Oak Hill Aca. 21