Mississippi high school football scoreboard: Sept. 29 Published 11:47 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday’s games

Amory 48, Tishomingo County 20

Amite County 36, Bogue Chitto 28

Baldwyn 33, Walnut 12

Bay 40, Presbyterian Christian 18

Bayou Aca. 41, Central Hinds 20

Belmont 26, Alcorn Central 20

Benton Aca. 21, Myrtle 15

Bowling Green Aca. 41, Amite School Center 0

Biloxi 55, John LeFlore Magnet, Ala. 22

Briarfield Aca., La. 58, Claiborne Aca., La. 8

Bruce 46, Potts Camp 25

Carroll Aca. 18, Columbus Christian 0

Calhoun Aca. 42, Hebron Christian 6

Calhoun City 40, Hamilton 14

Callaway 14, Forest Hill 13

Canton Aca. 43, Central Holmes Christian 14

Centreville Aca. 42, Wayne Aca. 28

Choctaw County 44, East Webster 20

Christian Collegiate 52, Prentiss Christian 8

Clarkdale 13, Lake 6

Clinton 28, Terry 21

Clinton Christian 20, Columbia Aca. 13

Columbia 27, Gautier 7

Columbus 23, New Hope 0

DeSoto School 58, Delta Aca. 12

D’Iberville 64, Wayne County 31

East Union 42, Mantachie 20

Enterprise Clarke 38, Southeast Lauderdale 6

Falkner 27, Strayhorn 19

Greenville Christian 48, Manchester Aca. 0

Grenada 14, DeSoto Central 13

Hancock 22, Florence 20

Hartfield Academy 54, Oak Forest, La. 0

Hattiesburg 34, George County 28, OT

Heidelberg 44, Richton 0

Independence 20, Holly Springs 8

Jackson Aca. 29, Madison-St. Joe 14

Jefferson Davis County 41, Seminary 33

Kirk Aca. 40, Indianola Aca. 6

Kossuth 17, Booneville 13

Lamar School 14, Copiah Aca. 7

LeFlore 51, Riverside 0

Lee Aca., Ark. 62, Kemper Aca. 20

Lee Aca., Miss. 49, Marshall Aca. 32

Leake Aca. 37, Pillow Aca. 20

Long Beach 35, South Jones 34

Louisville 50, Houston High School 6

Loyd Star 44, Wilkinson County 30

Lumberton 41, Enterprise Lincoln 2

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 51, East Rankin Aca. 14

Magee 21, Crystal Springs 20

Magnolia Heights 42, Greenville-St. Joe 12

McComb 28, Laurel 26

Mendenhall 32, Forest 22

Meridian 30, Harrison Central 29

Mize 34, Newton 22

Mooreville 37, Smithville 6

Nanih Waiya 48, McAdams 12

Natchez 22, Hazlehurst 20

Nettleton 47, Aberdeen 26

Newton County 35, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Newton County Academy 42, Deer Creek School 14

North Pontotoc 35, South Pontotoc 17

Northpoint Christian 21, USJ, Tenn. 10

North Sunflower Aca. 58, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 26

Noxapater 48, French Camp 46

Noxubee County 39, Itawamba AHS 14

Parklane Aca. 28, Adams Christian 26

Pass Christian 28, Greene County 6

Perry Central 33, St. Patrick 13

Philadelphia 54, J. Z. George 12

Poplarville 54, Moss Point 12

Porter’s Chapel Aca. 58, Hillcrest Christian 16

Prairie View Aca., La. 40, Park Place Christian 20

Provine 42, Jim Hill 36

Puckett 41, Leake County 6

Purvis 21, Forrest Co. AHS 19

Raleigh 60, Pisgah 0

Resurrection Catholic 56, Salem 26

Ripley 49, Shannon 19

Riverdale Aca., La. 38, Franklin Aca., La. 20

Riverfield Aca., La. 21, St. Aloysius 0

Rosa Fort 38, Coahoma Co. 26

Rossville, Tenn. 37, Coffeeville 26

Sacred Heart 18, East Marion 14

Saltillo 27, Water Valley 7

Sebastopol 30, Mount Olive 20

Senatobia 34, New Albany 31

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 52, Tallulah Aca., La. 20

Silliman, La. 42, Cathedral 36

Simpson Aca. 55, Brookhaven Academy 12

South Pike 44, Franklin Co. 20

St. Stanislaus 23, Stone 14

Starkville 49, Greenwood 6

TCPS 27, Hatley 22

Taylorsville 40, Tri-County Aca. 35

Tunica Aca. 42, Humphreys Aca. 14

Union 54, Eupora 14

Union Christian 51, River Oaks, La., 12

Velma Jackson 46, Ethel 0

Washington School 39, Delta Streets 0

West Jones 21, Jackson Prep 6

West Lauderdale 47, Leake Central 31

West Lincoln 15, Sylva-Bay Aca. 14

West Marion 12, Tylertown 8

West Point 21, Tupelo 20

West Tallahatchie 40, McEvans 8

Wilkinson Christian 48, Tensas Aca., La. 12

Winona 48, Charleston 26

Winona Christian 14, North Delta 12

Winston Aca. 54, Oak Hill Aca. 21

Email newsletter signup