Old Court House Museum ready for Fall Flea Market Published 3:29 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

The Old Court House Museum will host its annual Fall Flea Market next Saturday, Oct. 7.

Museum Historian Jordan Rushing said this year’s fall event will be bigger and more local than in years past.

“It looks like it’s going to be a great event. We’re going to have over 170 booths down there,” Rushing said, adding that more vendors are signing up last minute. “It’s a mix between Louisiana and Mississippi this year for our booths, so it’ll be a lot more localized than it has been in the past.”

The event will start at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. In addition to a variety of arts and crafts booths, food vendors and local musicians, the Debra Franco Dancers will perform in front of the Old Courthouse steps at 11 a.m.

Weather for this year’s event is forecast to be pleasant, with a high temperature of 82 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

For more information on the Old Court House Fall Flea Market, visit oldcourthouse.org.