Old Post Files: Sept. 29, 1923-2013

100 Years Ago: 1923

W. Hemingway Jr. left for Milwaukee and Chicago for the Eletrolock Co. • Mr. and Mrs. Abe Brown celebrated their 25th anniversary. • Mr. and Mrs. S.W. Jenkins returned from their honeymoon.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mary Florence Monger and William B. Harrison were married. • Mrs. R.J. Overby returned from a visit to Washington. • Mrs. H. Sartorius was here visiting relatives from Beaumont, Texas.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mrs. Bernard Feld was a patient at Mercy Hospital. • Naval Cadet Benjamin Nicholls completed basic training at the Navy Pre-flight School in Athens, Ga.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Robbie Gilliand, a Redwood High School senior, died from injuries in an automobile accident. • Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Beasley announced the birth of a daughter, Claudia Kay. • Jimmy Vessell was selected as a cheerleader at Mississippi College.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. Stella Archie died. • Services were held for Dan Morse of Tallulah. • Elmer Robert, a Rolling Fork resident, died.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Bobbie Peterson of Vicksburg was elected treasurer of her sophomore class at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s School of Nursing. • Jimmy McIntyre was elected sergeant-at-arms for the VICA club at Vicksburg High School.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Bertha Mae Steed, Worthy Matron of Loving Friendship Chapter 20, Order of The Eastern Star, and Garfield Wright, Wishful Master of Sunshine, Lodge 99, planned for the AF&AM Masonic and Eastern Star Day at Pleasant Green M.B. Church. • Michael H. Robinson and Patricia Louise Crow applied for a marriage license.

30 Years Ago: 1993

The Vicksburg Fire Department received a new ladder truck valued at $500,000. It was one of only two aerial trucks in the five-state area capable of reaching 135 feet in the air.

20 Years Ago: 2003

City officials wanted parts of the Sprague for a park near the City Front. • Maurice Taylor scored on a 79-yard run for the Vicksburg Gators in a 26-14 win over Clinton in football. • Warren Central recorded its third straight shutout with a 48-0 victory over Forrest Hill in football.

10 Years Ago: 2013

189 young adults were inducted into the FEMA Corps. • The Warren Central Vikings demolished Northwest Rankin in football.