OUR OPINION: Conquer apathy and improve voter turnout Published 4:00 am Friday, September 29, 2023

The general election is Nov. 7, and we’ve got to do better on voter turnout than we did in the primary.

The turnout for the Aug. 8 primary election was approximately 30 percent of registered voters, the lowest statewide turnout since 2007, despite everything local election officials have done to reach the voting population.

Secretary of State Michael Watson said it best last week: “Elections directly affect every part of our daily lives. From the roads on which we drive, the amount of taxes we pay, and even the regulations on our barbers, all are controlled by the people we elect,” Watson said. “Whether you show up on Election Day or not, a decision will be made as to who will be creating, regulating and enforcing laws at both the state and county levels.”

The people we elect have a major impact on the way our local government functions, and as voters, it’s up to us to make sure we partake in elections and support the candidates who represent our interests.

Every election is important, not just because of the race that sits upon the ballot, but because it is the next one; the next chance to take part in a form of government that has time and time again proven to be the envy of the world, whatever you may think of the outcome.

The fact that we as citizens have the chance to take an active role in selecting our leaders is a chance that, sadly, far too many of us simply forfeit by not showing up.

Despite attempts by some campaigns to cast aspersions on the election process and election officials, the process has worked and will work. It is a system that is overseen by dedicated public servants who serve to protect the sanctity of each person’s right to vote.

Our county deserves a good, informative election showcasing the best among us. This is a chance to make sure that happens.