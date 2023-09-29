PHOTO GALLERY: Supper on the ‘Sip brings fine dining to the Mississippi River Published 10:36 am Friday, September 29, 2023

1 of 30

Supper on the ‘Sip 2023 entertained a sold-out crowd Thursday night with local restaurants, musicians, artists and vendors, all for a worthy cause.

The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s hallmark event, Supper on the ‘Sip drew thousands of people to the Old Mississippi River Bridge in a rare opportunity to walk above the water. This year, United Way is celebrating 70 years of helping the community.

“I am humbled by and grateful for the many restaurants, sponsors, musicians, artists, volunteers and the community for their generous support through Supper on the ‘Sip,” said Michele Connelly, Executive Director. “We truly couldn’t do any of this without them. It’s amazing to see our community come together, united in one purpose for such a special event. Again, thank you so much.”

Email newsletter signup

Through the years, the organization has helped countless people in the Vicksburg and Warren County communities through education, health, financial stability and support services. Founded in 1953, United Way of West Central Mississippi has spent 70 years fighting for the health, education, financial stability and access to services of every person in Claiborne, Sharkey, Issaquena, Yazoo and Warren counties in Mississippi and a tip of Madison Parish in Louisiana.

Photos by Terri Cowart Frazier and Dr. Walter Frazier.