Porter’s Chapel takes care of business with rout of Hillcrest Published 10:26 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

JACKSON — PCA went to Jackson and TCB.

John Wyatt Massey completed 7 of 10 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns, Jase Jung scored four touchdowns, and Porter’s Chapel Academy took care of business by beating Hillcrest Christian 58-16 on Friday night.

Porter’s Chapel (8-0, 2-0 MAIS District 3-2A) remained undefeated and on track to earn its first district championship in 15 years. It’ll play Prairie View Academy in the regular-season finale Oct. 20 for that honor.

“Getting to 2-0 in the district keeps us in the spot we want to be in going into the last week of the season,” PCA coach Blake Purvis said. “And then coming out of it healthy. We’re still healthy and that’s what we’ve talked about all year, is if we can stay on the field we’re going to be tough.”

The Eagles topped the 50-point mark for the fifth time this season, and got almost halfway there before the fans had settled in their seats.

Jung ripped off a 35-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game, and Thomas Azlin recovered a fumble on Hillcrest’s first play. The next snap was a 20-yard TD pass from Massey to Taylor Labarre.

Hillcrest had to punt on its next series, and Jung returned it 50 yards for another touchdown and a 22-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

“Any time we can get out to a fast start and jump up two or three touchdowns it takes the wind out of the sails on the other sideline,” Purvis said. “That’s tough when you’re having to battle back from two or three touchdowns down in the first two or three minutes of the game, that happens quick.”

PCA’s stat sheet included its usual gaudy numbers.

Jung carried the ball four times for 114 yards and scored three touchdowns, to go along with his second punt return TD in as many weeks. He had five tackles on defense.

Ty Mack had 126 total yards — 74 rushing and 52 receiving — and one touchdown each on the ground and through the air.

Labarre caught five passes for 37 yards and a TD, and Azlin caught a 37-yard touchdown pass. Azlin also was a force on defense with seven tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Labarre contributed an interception on the defensive side.

Conley Johnston had two forced fumbles, and Henry Slayton had two sacks. PCA had seven sacks and three takeaways as a team.

“Everybody stayed on cue with what they’ve been doing,” Purvis said.