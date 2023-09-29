Warren County Land Records Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2023 Published 8:00 am Friday, September 29, 2023

Records are recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Sept. 18 to Sept. 25.

Warranty Deeds:

*Julie Ann Abney Speights, Administratrix CTA of the Estate of James Edward Abney to Julie Ann Abney and Margarate Ann Abney Brewer, Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*David Abraham to Randy Gatchell and Tiffany Strawn-Gatchell, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Russell B. Barnes Jr. and Judy Barnes to Lance Person, Lots 9 & 109 Belle Isle On The Lake Subdivision.

*Joshua James Bell to Veterans Home Purchase Board, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Julie Ann Abney Speights and Margarate Ann Abney Brewer to Tanisha Burkes, Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*George T. Thomas and Judy Thomas to Randy Brown and Kim Brown, Part of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 7 East.

*David H. Jones and Mavis Paula Jones to Malcolm Butler, Part S/2 of N/2, Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Zachary Douglas Harper and Alden Harper to Nora R. Butts, Lot 12, Openwood Plantation #1 Subdivision.

*Debra Bishop Jones and Karen Bishop Causey to Mark Larchie and Lisa Larchie, Lot 10, Lakeland Village Subdivision.

*Katrina Elizabeth Johnson to Jason Daniels, Part NE/4 of E/2, Section 47, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Amanda Dyle and Thomas Dyle to Clyde Neal Ellis and Julie Owens Motlow, Lot 25, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Ron Roy Elliston to Michael A. Ford and Heather S. Ford, Part of Lot 114, Openwood Plantation #3 Subdivision.

*The Vollor Law Firm, P.A. to Michael T. Flowers, Part of Lot 80, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Deborah Kim Jones to Reinaldo Rivera Gonzalez and Maggie Fournier, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 33, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-C Subdivision.

*Portia L. Smith to Courtney D. Hudson, Lot 3, Meadowvale Subdivision.

*Dion E. Lewis to Triple M LLC, Part of Lot 288, Part of Lot 294, Part of Lot 224, and Lot 295, Pincardia Subdivision.

*Liberty Bank and Trust Company to Janice Miller, Part of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to Rett Verhine, Lot 6, Golden Triangle Subdivision.

*W.S. Red Hancock Inc. to Toehead Holding LLC, Part of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 2 East and Part of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

Deeds of Trust:

*Randy Gatchell and Tiffany Strawn-Gatchell to David Abraham, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Rebecca Antwine to Riverhills Bank, SW Corner of Lot 3, Enchanted Hills #1 Subdivision.

*Robert Bruce Goodwin to Bank of America, NA, Lot 15, Hillcrest #1 Subdivision.

*Jimmy L. Bass and Jimmy Bass to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 24, Hawkins Subdivision.

*Joshua James Bell to Veterans Home Purchase Board of Mississippi, Part of SW/4 of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Nora R. Butts to Merchants and Planters Bank, Lot 12, Openwood Plantation #1 Subdivision.

*Clyde Neal Ellis to Cadence Bank, Lot 25, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*James Cornelious Dillard and Ernestine Marie Dillard to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 21 and Lot 1, Vicks Enlarged-Wood Resurvey of Lots.

*Michael T. Flowers to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 80, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Michael A. Ford and Heather S. Ford to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 114, Openwood Plantation #3 Subdivision.

*Reinaldo Rivera Gonzalez and Maggie Fourier to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 33, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-C.

*Courtney D. Hudson to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 3, Meadowvale Subdivision.

*Jimmy A. Johnson Jr. and Beverly D. Johnson to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 2, Southall Forest #2.

*Julie B. Marcy and Larry E. Marcy to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Anna L. Tonnang to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 11, Feld Subdivision of Bay Tract.

*Thomas Lee Parker Sr. and Ruby Catherine Parker to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 44, Fairways Subdivision Part 8.

*Logan M. Pickering and Frances E. Pickering to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 4, Marion Heights Subdivision.

*Carrollton W. Smith and Stacey Henley Smith to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jimmy Dale Sanders and Dorothy Irene Sanders to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 127, Oak Park #2 Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses:

*Kelsey Vonta Williams, 47 of Vicksburg, to Candice Yvette Gray, 42 of Vicksburg.

*Larry Charles Vinson, 57 of Vicksburg, to Kristy Nicole Stevens, 39 of Vicksburg.

*Kenneth Eugene Rinicker, 60 of Rayville, La., to Shirley Faye Kiff, 54 of Rayville, La.

*Mshanna Lashae English, 28 of Bastrop, La., to Joquitta Green, 31 of McCool.

*John Henry Roberson, 62 of Vicksburg, to Melissa Catherine Neal, 72 of Vicksburg.