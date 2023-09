Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, September 29, 2023

Warren Central defensive back Garrett Orgas had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions in a 24-21 win vs. Madison Central on Sept. 22.

For the season, Orgas has 37 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and a team-high three interceptions.

Warren Central has an open date this week, and will be back in action on Oct. 6 for its homecoming game and MHSAA District 2-6A opener against Ridgeland.

