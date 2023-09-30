Old Post Files: Sept. 30, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

A marriage license was issued to Barney Shipp and Lucy Brewer. • R.C. Brown became district manager for Farley Stores.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Thousands attended the opening of Pete J. Nosser’s Jitney Jungle store. • W.L. Farrior built Warren County’s first trench silo.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Lt. Robert Jacobson of Yokena was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. • Mrs. Paul Smith was a patient and Mercy Hospital.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Services were held for William Davis, a former resident. • Julia Billitz was visiting Birmingham, Ala.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. George Sudduth returned from an extended stay in California. • Mr. and Mrs. George Ellis announced the birth of a son, George II.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Sal Marx returned from New Orleans. • Glenda Knox was elected president of the St. Francis Xavier alumnae association.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Don Hynum was named the top member by the Verlet Bass Club. • Thomas Ray Griffith was 2 years old.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Warren County was selected to receive nearly $1.5 million to build 20 more units of public housing.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Dr. W.F. Mansell, longtime pastor, died at the age of 90. • Three Cary men were injured in a wreck on U.S. 61 North.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Mr. Sipp, The Mississippi Blues Child, won the band competition at the Vicksburg Blues Challenge and was headed to Memphis. • St. Aloysius rose to the top of Region 2-1A standings in football.