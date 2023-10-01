How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players – Sept. 30 Published 3:59 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

A weekly recap of the performances by Vicksburg-area college football players.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked two field goals, from 22 and 42 yards, and went 3-for-3 on PATs in a 27-0 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Griffin also had three touchbacks on six kickoffs.

• Mississippi College defensive back Jaylin Thompson (Warren Central) had one solo tackle and one assist in a 30-14 victory vs. Shorter.

• South Alabama offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) saw playing time at left guard in a 31-23 loss at James Madison.

• Troy linebacker T.J. Thompson (Warren Central) played, but did not record a tackle, in a 28-7 win against Georgia State.

• Virginia Union fullback Joe Johnson (Vicksburg High) started and helped the Rams rush for 230 yards as a team in a 47-7 rout of Saint Augustine’s.

• Miles College defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had three total tackles and one interception in a 40-7 victory over Central State.