OUTLOOK: Warren Central High School presents 2023 Homecoming Court Published 4:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

The Warren Central High School Homecoming Court will be presented at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Viking Stadium prior to the game against Ridgeland High School, which will begin at 7 p.m.

During the homecoming presentation, the homecoming queen will be crowned by Miss Warren Central Ke’Ashia Greene and assisted by WCHS principal Andrew Rainer.

In addition to the homecoming court, Greene, along with Mr. Warren Central Paul Winfield will be recognized. Mr. and Miss Warren Central are voted on by the senior class from a list of nominations submitted by the WCHS faculty.

A homecoming parade will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 on Washington Street followed by a homecoming pep rally at Viking Stadium.

Freshman maids

Rey’Nhila Gray and Jaydah Fuller

Sophomore maids

Mia Grace Owen, Ana Bridges, Sydney Sullivan and Brooke Steed

Junior maids

Hayleigh Simmons, Kwajah Gipson, Amyiah Montgomery, Kylie Goss, Kamya Jones and Adria Burrell

Senior maids

Calise Henyard, Adalyn Anderson, Jenna Brantley, Beatrice Porter, Addison Leach, Kamauria Hill, Avyonna Buck, Jae’la Smith and Deanna Adkins

Mr. and Miss Warren Central

Ke’Ashia Greene and Paul Winfield

