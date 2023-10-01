OUTLOOK: Warren Central High School presents 2023 Homecoming Court
Published 4:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023
Senior maids are, from left, Calise Henyard, Adalyn Anderson, Jenna Brantley, Beatrice Porter, Addison Leach, Kamauria Hill, Avyonna Buck, Jae’la Smith and Deanna Adkins. Photos submitted by Akira Jefferson and Ty Seaton | Special to The Post
Junior maids are, from left, Hayleigh Simmons, Kwajah Gipson, Amyiah Montgomery, Kylie Goss, Kamya Jones and Adria Burrell.
Photos submitted by Akira Jefferson and Ty Seaton | Special to The Post
Sophomore maids are, from left, Mia Grace Owen, Ana Bridges, Sydney Sullivan and Brooke Steed. Photos submitted by Akira Jefferson and Ty Seaton | Special to The Post
Freshman maids are, from left, Rey’Nhila Gray and Jaydah Fuller. Photos submitted by Akira Jefferson and Ty Seaton | Special to The Post
Mr. and Miss Warren Central are Ke’Ashia Greene and Paul Winfield. Photos submitted by Akira Jefferson and Ty Seaton | Special to The Post
The Warren Central High School Homecoming Court will be presented at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Viking Stadium prior to the game against Ridgeland High School, which will begin at 7 p.m.
During the homecoming presentation, the homecoming queen will be crowned by Miss Warren Central Ke’Ashia Greene and assisted by WCHS principal Andrew Rainer.
In addition to the homecoming court, Greene, along with Mr. Warren Central Paul Winfield will be recognized. Mr. and Miss Warren Central are voted on by the senior class from a list of nominations submitted by the WCHS faculty.
A homecoming parade will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 on Washington Street followed by a homecoming pep rally at Viking Stadium.
Freshman maids
Rey’Nhila Gray and Jaydah Fuller
Sophomore maids
Mia Grace Owen, Ana Bridges, Sydney Sullivan and Brooke Steed
Junior maids
Hayleigh Simmons, Kwajah Gipson, Amyiah Montgomery, Kylie Goss, Kamya Jones and Adria Burrell
Senior maids
Calise Henyard, Adalyn Anderson, Jenna Brantley, Beatrice Porter, Addison Leach, Kamauria Hill, Avyonna Buck, Jae’la Smith and Deanna Adkins
Mr. and Miss Warren Central
Ke’Ashia Greene and Paul Winfield
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
