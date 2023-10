Who’s Hot Published 10:55 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

St. Aloysius soccer player Sarah Smith scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Adams County Christian School on Thursday.

Smith, who normally plays goal keeper for St. Al, has posted seven shutouts this season.

The Lady Flashes will go on the road Monday to play Brookhaven Academy in the first round of the MAIS Division II playoffs. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

