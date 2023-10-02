BLESS THIS PET: Paws Rescue benefits from pet-blessing hosted by Methodist Churches in Vicksburg
Published 3:44 pm Monday, October 2, 2023
Max, a Paws Rescue pet, is blessed by the Revs. Emily Williams, Tom Potter and Harrell Moore during Sunday's Blessing of the Pets at Washington Street Park. The event was hosted by Crawford Street, Gibson Memorial, Hawkins and Bradley Chapel United Methodist Churches and benefitted Paws Rescue of Vicksburg. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Toney, a Paws Rescue pet, is blessed by the Revs. Emily Williams, Tom Potter and Harrell Moore during Sunday's Blessing of the Pets at Washington Street Park. The event was hosted by Crawford Street, Gibson Memorial, Hawkins and Bradley Chapel United Methodist Churches and benefitted Paws Rescue of Vicksburg. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Boudewijn, owned by Christi and Jay Kilroy, is blessed by the Revs. Emily Williams, Tom Potter, Mitch Cochran and Harrell Moore during Sunday's Blessing of the Pets at Washington Street Park. The event was hosted by Crawford Street, Gibson Memorial, Hawkins and Bradley Chapel United Methodist Churches and benefitted Paws Rescue of Vicksburg. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Toby, owned by Tracye , Nathan, Jay and Josh Prewitt, is blessed by the Revs. Mitch Cochran, Emily Williams, Tom Potter and Harrell Moore during Sunday's Blessing of the Pets at Washington Street Park. The event was hosted by Crawford Street, Gibson Memorial, Hawkins and Bradley Chapel United Methodist Churches and benefitted Paws Rescue of Vicksburg. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
This Chihuahua mix is blessed by the Revs. Emily Williams, Tom Potter and Harrell Moore during Sunday's Blessing of the Pets at Washington Street Park. The event was hosted by Crawford Street, Gibson Memorial, Hawkins and Bradley Chapel United Methodist Churches and benefitted Paws Rescue of Vicksburg. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
This Mix Breed pup is blessed by the Revs. Mitch Cochran, Emily Williams, Tom Potter and Harrell Moore during Sunday's Blessing of the Pets at Washington Street Park. The event was hosted by Crawford Street, Gibson Memorial, Hawkins and Bradley Chapel United Methodist Churches and benefitted Paws Rescue of Vicksburg. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
The two dogs are being blessed by the Revs. Mitch Cochran, Emily Williams, Tom Potter and Harrell Moore during Sunday's Blessing of the Pets at Washington Street Park. The event was hosted by Crawford Street, Gibson Memorial, Hawkins and Bradley Chapel United Methodist Churches and benefitted Paws Rescue of Vicksburg. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
The Blessing of the Pets took place in the Dog Park at Washington Street Park on Sunday.
The Revs. Tom Potter, Mitch Cochran, Harrell Moore and Emily Williams were on hand to lay hands on and bless the pets in attendance. The event was hosted by Crawford Street, Gibson Memorial, Hawkins and Bradley United Methodist Churches, and benefitted Paws Rescue of Vicksburg.
Paws Rescue is still in need of donations. They are mostly in need of Purina Cat Chow and Tidy Cats Litter, organizers said, but monetary donations are also welcome.
People interested in donating can contact Paws Rescue through Facebook.