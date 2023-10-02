BLESS THIS PET: Paws Rescue benefits from pet-blessing hosted by Methodist Churches in Vicksburg Published 3:44 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

The Blessing of the Pets took place in the Dog Park at Washington Street Park on Sunday.

The Revs. Tom Potter, Mitch Cochran, Harrell Moore and Emily Williams were on hand to lay hands on and bless the pets in attendance. The event was hosted by Crawford Street, Gibson Memorial, Hawkins and Bradley United Methodist Churches, and benefitted Paws Rescue of Vicksburg.

Paws Rescue is still in need of donations. They are mostly in need of Purina Cat Chow and Tidy Cats Litter, organizers said, but monetary donations are also welcome.

People interested in donating can contact Paws Rescue through Facebook.