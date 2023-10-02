Buys retiring from Cadence Bank; Cox promoted to President of Vicksburg market Published 6:30 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Cadence Bank announced Tuesday that Mark Buys, president of the Vicksburg market, has elected to retire on Oct. 31 after more than 43 years in the banking industry.

David Cox, currently senior vice president in the Vicksburg market, will be promoted to community bank president.

Buys has spent the past 22 years at Cadence Bank (formerly BancorpSouth) and was named president of the Vicksburg market in 2005. He holds a bachelor’s of business administration degree in banking and finance from the University of Mississippi and is an honors graduate of the MBA program from Millsaps College.

“Vicksburg is my home, and it’s been a blessing for my family and me to live here while I have led the efforts for growth and prosperity at Cadence,” Buys said. “I’m an active volunteer with the economic development efforts of Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and have been honored to have been appointed to numerous local and statewide boards, including being named 2022 Alumnus of the Year for Hinds Community College. My plan is to continue serving these organizations, so I can provide a progressive influence in the growth of our community.”

Cox has been with Cadence Bank for 28 years primarily engaged in commercial lending, where he manages a sizable loan portfolio and enjoys developing strong customer relationships. He holds a bachelor’s of business administration degree in banking, finance and managerial finance from the University of Mississippi, and has completed graduate programs in banking at Louisiana State University and Vanderbilt. Also an avid community volunteer, Cox’s involvement includes serving on the boards of the local Salvation Army, United Way of West Central Mississippi and the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce.

“It has been a privilege to have Mark as a mentor all these years. His commitment to this community through his work, service to local organizations, and dedication to his family, church and community has provided a strong example for us all,” Cox said. “I look forward to the challenge of carrying on Mark’s legacy of service, and I am truly thankful for this opportunity to serve our customers and community in this new role.”

“We thank Mark for his years of dedicated service and wish him and his wife Judy all the best in retirement. The transition for David to his new role should be seamless, as he’s a proven leader with a positive attitude and provides tremendous support to our customers and the Vicksburg community,” said Division President Brad Maley.