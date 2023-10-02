City of Tallulah awarded Brownfield Assessment Grant from Environmental Protection Agency Published 10:45 am Monday, October 2, 2023

The city of Tallulah has been awarded a $500,000 Brownfield Assessment Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Representatives from the EPA and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) will be in Tallulah on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to present a check to Tallulah representatives.

A Brownfield is a property where the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence of potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

It is estimated that there are more than 450,000 Brownfields in the U.S. Cleaning up and reinvesting in these properties increases local tax bases, facilitates job growth, utilizes existing infrastructure, takes development pressures off undeveloped, open land and both improves and protects the environment.

The Tallulah Assessment Grant funds will be used to fund 17 Phase 1 Environmental Assessments of selected Brownfield sites in Tallulah.

Future action calls for the submittal of Brownfield Clean Up Grant funds for the city.